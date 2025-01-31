КУПУЙ!

Nigerian initiative paves way for deaf inclusion in tech

31 Jan

31 Jan
Бізнес, Новини, Технології

An estimated nine million Nigerians are deaf or have hearing impairments, and many cope with discrimination that limits their access to education and employment. But one initiative is working to change that — empowering deaf people with tech skills to improve their career prospects. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Timothy Obiezu



