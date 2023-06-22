Kenya Video Gamers Unite to Bridge Africa’s Esports Server Gap

КУПУЙ!

22 Jun

Kenyan video gamers are joining forces to advocate for bringing to Africa more world-class gaming servers that provide greater stability and control. Apart from South Africa, many African countries lack servers, placing players at a disadvantage and discouraging many from joining esports. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.

