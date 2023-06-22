AI Helping South African Wildlife Rangers Fight Poaching

КУПУЙ!

22 Jun

Artificial intelligence is changing how wildlife reserves prevent poaching, with smart cameras, drones, and other technology helping rangers protect endangered species. Kate Bartlett and Zaheer Cassim report from Limpopo, South Africa. Video editor: Jason Godman.

