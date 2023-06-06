КУПУЙ!

Could Artificial Intelligence Help Stop Trade in Goods Made From Child, Forced Labor?

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Could Artificial Intelligence Help Stop Trade in Goods Made From Child, Forced Labor?


місце для вашої реклами!
6 Jun

Could Artificial Intelligence Help Stop Trade in Goods Made From Child, Forced Labor?

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is looking at how artificial intelligence can be used to help identify goods made with child or forced labor and prevent those goods from entering the country. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more. VOA footage by Adam Greenbaum.

your ads here

реагуйте: