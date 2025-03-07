China criticizes Trump tariffs, threatens possible retaliation

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday criticized the United States for imposing tariffs on Chinese imports and vowed to “resolutely retaliate” if Washington continues to increase pressure on Beijing.

Speaking to local and foreign media outlets during the annual meeting of China’s parliament on Friday, Wang questioned the effectiveness of the U.S. government’s tariffs against China and called on Washington to avoid conflicts and confrontation.

“The U.S. should think about what they have gotten out of all the trade wars and tariff wars that they have initiated all these years,” Wang said, adding that the economic and trade relationship between the two countries should be “mutual and reciprocal.”

“No country can fantasize about developing good relations with China while suppressing and containing it,” he said, calling such behavior a “two-faced approach” that will be detrimental to the stability of bilateral relations and attempts to build trust.

Wang’s remarks come three days after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, bringing the total amount of tariff on Chinese products to 20% and prompting Beijing to slap tariffs of between 10% to 15% on a wide range of American agricultural products.

“[U.S. Treasury] Secretary [Scott] Bessent expressed serious concerns about the PRC’s counternarcotics efforts, economic imbalances, and unfair policies, and stressed the Administration’s commitment to pursue trade and economic policies that protect the American economy, the American worker, and our national security,” the Treasury said in a statement following a Feb. 28 telephone conversation with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, using the acronym for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

Despite his criticism of the U.S. tariffs against China, Wang said Beijing remains committed to maintain a “stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations” based on “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”

“I hope that the United States will listen to the voices of the two peoples, recognize the general trend of historical development, look at China’s development objectively and rationally, actively and pragmatically carry out exchanges with China,” he told a roomful of journalists.

In addition to bilateral relations with the U.S. Wang also criticized Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, saying the plan, which includes deploying mid-range capability missiles to countries like the Philippines, has only “stirred up trouble and create differences” in the region.

“Instead of being the battleground of big power competition, Asia should be the place to showcase international cooperation,” he said, adding that China advocates for open regionalism and sharing development opportunities in Asia based on mutual respect and benefit.

Analysts say Wang’s remarks suggest China is seeking to handle relations with the U.S. in a “firm yet not overly excited way.”

“China is telling the Trump administration that what they are doing is wrong, but they don’t seem to be putting proposals on the table, which may be their attempt to avoid escalation in bilateral relations,” said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore.

China as the pro ‘status-quo’ power

In addition to weighing in on bilateral relations with Washington, Wang also reiterated China’s support for multilateralism and opposition to “unilateralism” and “hegemony,” a vague criticism of the U.S. decision to freeze foreign aid and pull out of some international organizations.

“We will safeguard the multilateral free trade system, create an open, inclusive and nondiscriminatory environment for international cooperation, and promote inclusive economic globalization,” he said during the news conference.

When asked about the current role of the United Nations, Wang said China opposes the monopolization of international affairs by a few countries and hopes the voices of countries in the Global South, which include developing nations in Africa, Latin America and Asia, could be “heard more often.”

“As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, China is aware of its international responsibility and will firmly uphold the centrality of the United Nations, serve as the mainstay of the multilateral system and be the voice of justice for the Global South,” he said.

Some experts say Wang’s comments are part of Beijing’s efforts to present itself as a “steady” and “pro-status quo” power as the United States is dramatically changing its foreign policy approach.

“Beijing wants to reassure other countries that China is the safer pair of hands and at a time when the Trump administration is pursuing a more zero sum-oriented trade war against friends and foes alike, Wang is trying to signal that China is open for business,” Wen-ti Sung, a Taipei-based political scientist for the Australian National University, told VOA by phone.

Despite Wang’s statements, Chong in Singapore said China has yet to present concrete plans to fulfill their commitment to uphold the multilateral world system and support for developing countries.

“China has been saying they want a multipolar world order for decades, but none of Beijing’s concrete proposals are on the table right now,” he told VOA by phone.

Beijing remains cautious of the U.S.-Russia interaction

As the U.S. tries to increase engagement with Russia and facilitate a potential peace deal over the war in Ukraine, Wang said a “mature, resilient and stable” relationship between Beijing and Moscow won’t be interfered by any third party.

“Regardless of changes in the international environment, the historical logic of Sino-Russian friendship remains unchanged, and its endogenous dynamics will not diminish,” he said, adding that Beijing and Moscow will continue to “uphold the international system with the U.N. at its core and promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction.”

Chong said Wang’s remarks show Beijing is “cautious” about the recent interaction between Russia and the U.S.

“China understands if there is some sort of arrangement between the Americans and Russians, the U.S. gets to focus a lot more on competing with China in the Pacific, and Beijing could face a lot more pressure,” he told VOA.

Apart from elaborating on China’s foreign policy, Wang also reiterated Beijing’s claim over Taiwan.

“Advocating Taiwan independence is tantamount to secession, supporting Taiwan independence is tantamount to interference in China’s internal affairs, and condoning Taiwan independence is tantamount to destabilizing the Taiwan Strait,” he said, adding that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will “eventually be reunified.”

