КУПУЙ!

With $500B US investment, Apple pulling away from China, analysts say

Home  /  Бізнес  /  With $500B US investment, Apple pulling away from China, analysts say


місце для вашої реклами!
28 Feb

With $500B US investment, Apple pulling away from China, analysts say

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Apple announced this week it would spend $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years and create 20,000 jobs, signaling its pro-U.S. jobs and investment policy. U.S. President Donald Trump also announced he would double tariffs on China, where most Apple products are made. Michelle Quinn reports.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading