КУПУЙ!

Global AI race is on, world leaders say at Paris summit

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Global AI race is on, world leaders say at Paris summit


місце для вашої реклами!
13 Feb

Global AI race is on, world leaders say at Paris summit

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

At this week’s Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, world leaders and technologists gathered to discuss the rapidly evolving field of generative artificial intelligence. Many are eager to join the global AI race, while others are proceeding with caution. Tina Trinh reports.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading