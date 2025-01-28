VOA Mandarin: What is Stargate? Is China catching up in AI?

The multibillion-dollar Stargate Project announced by U.S. President Donald Trump will focus on building data centers with the goal of turning the U.S. into a computing power empire, according to experts.

Some believe the significant boost in U.S. computational capabilities will widen the gap with China in artificial intelligence.

“And this is an industrial buildout that, at least right now, China really is not in a position to do because of the [semiconductor] export controls that the United States is placing,” said Dean W. Ball, a research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. However, there are signs that China is catching up with U.S. companies in key AI metrics by relying on open-source software.

Click here for the full report in Mandarin.

…