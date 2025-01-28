КУПУЙ!

AI technology helps boost forest conservation in Kenya

28 Jan

AI technology helps boost forest conservation in Kenya

28 Jan
Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Conservationists in Kenya are using an artificial intelligence-powered application to monitor forest degradation and launch reforestation. The data collected by the application is also used to project the amount of carbon that can be stored by a growing patch of forest. Juma Majanga reports from Nyeri, Kenya.

