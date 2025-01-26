Kenyan tech firm turns plastic waste into 3D images; boosts learning, cuts emissions

Plastic waste accounts for 10 to 12 percent of all solid waste in Kenya, according to the United Nations Environmental Program. A Kenyan tech company is using plastic waste to print 3D models that help college students with their learning while reducing damage to the environment. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi.
