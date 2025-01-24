КУПУЙ!

Trump to global businesses: Make products in US or pay tariffs

24 Jan

President Donald Trump laid out his approach to foreign investment to the world’s largest gathering of global business leaders, offering investors a take-it-or-leave-it deal to build in the U.S. or face stiff tariffs. VOA White House Correspondent Anita Powell reports.

