Trump’s 2nd term: Hopes for economic prosperity amid new challenges

21 Jan

Many American voters are hopeful that President Donald Trump’s second term, which began on Jan. 20, will usher in a period of economic prosperity — much like they felt during his first term.

However, the economy he is inheriting this time around is markedly different from the one he inherited eight years ago, pre-pandemic. And he faces new challenges.

While former President Joe Biden has defended his handling of the country’s economic recovery — pointing to strong job growth and falling inflation — high prices persist. A large national debt, climate change and some of Trump’s own policy proposals may further complicate efforts to boost the economy.

