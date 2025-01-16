КУПУЙ!

Who will drive Trump’s AI and crypto policies?

16 Jan

16 Jan

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he wants the United States to be the world leader in artificial intelligence and crypto currency. To that end, he has tapped a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor to be the AI and crypto czar. Michelle Quinn has the story.

