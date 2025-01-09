КУПУЙ!

Clock ticks on US TikTok ban

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Clock ticks on US TikTok ban


місце для вашої реклами!
9 Jan

Clock ticks on US TikTok ban

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The United States Supreme Court has fast-tracked oral arguments on a challenge by the Chinese company ByteDance — the owner of TikTok — to a new law that would ban the social media platform on grounds of national security. VOA’s Steve Herman reports.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading