КУПУЙ!

VOA Mandarin: What cards does China hold in US-China tech, trade battles?  

Home  /  Бізнес  /  VOA Mandarin: What cards does China hold in US-China tech, trade battles?  


місце для вашої реклами!
2 Jan

VOA Mandarin: What cards does China hold in US-China tech, trade battles?  

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Beijing has launched a series of retaliatory actions against U.S. technological sanctions, including cutting off supplies of rare earth elements and punishing American companies operating in China. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of additional tariffs on Chinese exports, and analysts believe he will further tighten technological restrictions on China. What other cards might Beijing play on the 2025 U.S.-China trade and technology battlefield? 

 

Click here for the full story in Mandarin.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading