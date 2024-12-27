КУПУЙ!

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Ukraine tech company presents latest military simulators


27 Dec

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Russia’s invasion has pushed Ukrainian tech companies working with defense simulation technology to seriously compete in global markets. One such company is SKIFTECH, which specializes in high-tech military simulators. Iryna Solomko visited the company’s production site in Kyiv. Anna Rice narrates the story. Camera: Pavlo Terekhov

