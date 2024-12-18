КУПУЙ!

Senators urge US House to pass Kids Online Safety Act

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Senators urge US House to pass Kids Online Safety Act


місце для вашої реклами!
18 Dec

Senators urge US House to pass Kids Online Safety Act

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

A bipartisan effort to protect children from the harms of social media is running out of time in this session of the U.S. Congress. If passed, the Kids Online Safety Act would institute safeguards for minors’ personal data online. But free speech advocates and some Republicans are concerned the bill could lead to censorship. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. Kim Lewis contributed to this story.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading