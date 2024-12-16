КУПУЙ!

First salmon in century reach Oregon’s Klamath Basin after dam removal

Home  /  Бізнес  /  First salmon in century reach Oregon’s Klamath Basin after dam removal


місце для вашої реклами!
16 Dec

First salmon in century reach Oregon’s Klamath Basin after dam removal

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

On the U.S. West Coast, conservationists for the world’s largest dam-removal project are both celebrating initial successes and encountering short-term obstacles. VOA’s Matt Dibble has our story from the Klamath River on the border between California and Oregon.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading