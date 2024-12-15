КУПУЙ!

Incoming FCC chair is big tech critic who worries about China

15 Dec

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates communications in the United States. Carr, an FCC commissioner since 2017, has taken aim at big tech and China’s influence on U.S. communications. VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports.

