КУПУЙ!

Trump promises lower prices, more oil for US economy

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Trump promises lower prices, more oil for US economy


місце для вашої реклами!
14 Dec

Trump promises lower prices, more oil for US economy

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The economy was one of the biggest issues for voters in this year’s U.S. presidential election. As they await Donald Trump’s return to power, many Americans say they expect improving the economy will be one of his first priorities. VOA Correspondent Scott Stearns has our story.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading