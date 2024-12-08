India not pursuing shared BRICS currency

КУПУЙ!

8 Dec

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

India is not supporting the creation of a shared currency among the nine-nation BRICS grouping but it is trying to promote trade in its local currency, according to analysts in New Delhi. Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump recently warned BRICS nations against efforts to replace the dollar with an alternative currency. Anjana Pasricha has a report from New Delhi.

