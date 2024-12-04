КУПУЙ!

US Embassy in Kenya unveils new tech hub for innovators

Home  /  Бізнес  /  US Embassy in Kenya unveils new tech hub for innovators


місце для вашої реклами!
4 Dec

US Embassy in Kenya unveils new tech hub for innovators

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

In Kenya, tech entrepreneurs who had trouble accessing resources as simple as an internet connection are getting an assist from American libraries. The U.S. Embassy in Kenya is now operating six tech hubs, the newest of which opened in Nairobi last month. Victoria Amunga reports. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading