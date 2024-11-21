КУПУЙ!

AI app helps Kenyan farmers optimize crop yields

21 Nov

Farmers in Kenya are using artificial intelligence to help them get better crop yields. An AI-powered tool – called Virtual Agronomist – engages directly with farmers to help them create tailored plans to optimize the quality and quantity of their crops. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Mwea, Kenya.

