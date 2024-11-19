КУПУЙ!

South African universities embrace AI, seeing it as equalizing tool

Home  /  Бізнес  /  South African universities embrace AI, seeing it as equalizing tool


місце для вашої реклами!
19 Nov

South African universities embrace AI, seeing it as equalizing tool

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The rise of AI tools like ChatGPT has sparked debate in higher education, raising questions about ethics and integrity in teaching, learning and knowledge creation. In South Africa, some academic institutions are taking a proactive approach, integrating AI into their curricula. Experts say this step is not only innovative but also helps level the playing field among students. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading