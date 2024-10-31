КУПУЙ!

Thousands of passenger flight signals jammed over war zones in Ukraine, Middle East

31 Oct

The navigation systems of thousands of passenger aircraft are being disrupted every day as they fly close to conflict zones, according to researchers. They are warning that the blocking or “spoofing” technology behind it could put lives at risk. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.

