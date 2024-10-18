КУПУЙ!

Residents on Kenya’s coast use app to track migratory birds

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Residents on Kenya’s coast use app to track migratory birds


місце для вашої реклами!
18 Oct

Residents on Kenya’s coast use app to track migratory birds

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The Tana River delta on the Kenyan coast includes a vast range of habitats and a remarkably productive ecosystem, says UNESCO. It is also home to many bird species, including some that are nearly threatened. Residents are helping local conservation efforts with an app called eBird. Juma Majanga reports.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading