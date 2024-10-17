КУПУЙ!

Deepfakes featuring deceased terrorists spread radical propaganda

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Deepfakes featuring deceased terrorists spread radical propaganda


місце для вашої реклами!
17 Oct

Deepfakes featuring deceased terrorists spread radical propaganda

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

In a year with over 60 national elections worldwide, concerns are high that individuals and entities are using deepfake images and recordings to contribute to the flood of election misinformation. VOA’s Rio Tuasikal reports on some potentially dangerous videos made using generative AI.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading