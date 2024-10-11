Smithsonian and NASA present exhibit that explores ever-changing Earth 

КУПУЙ!

11 Oct

This month, [October 8] the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History opened “NASA’s Earth Information Center” an exhibition that gives visitors a firsthand look at the forces shaping our planet. Andrei Dziarkach has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Artem Kohan

