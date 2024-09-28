КУПУЙ!

US town divided by factory deal as candidates compete to be toughest on China

US town divided by factory deal as candidates compete to be toughest on China

In the American Midwest, a local fight over a Chinese electric vehicle battery factory reflects broader controversy over Chinese investments in the U.S. VOA’s Calla Yu reports on how the issue of U.S.-China competition is playing out in a small city in Michigan during this year’s U.S. presidential election. Videographer: Yu Gang

