29 Jul

AI-backed autonomous robots monitor construction progress

29 Jul
Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The construction industry is finding new uses for artificial intelligence. In a multi-story building project in the northwestern U.S. city of Seattle, autonomous robots are tasked with documenting progress and detecting potential hazards. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya has the story.

