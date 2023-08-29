AI Hackathons Aim to Spur Innovation, Attract Investors

КУПУЙ!

29 Aug

The tech industry is rushing to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence, and AI hackathons — daylong collaborations using the technology to tackle real-world problems — are increasing in popularity. From the state of Washington, Natasha Mozgovaya has more.

