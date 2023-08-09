КУПУЙ!

LogOn: Police Recruit AI to Analyze Police Body-Camera Footage

Home  /  Бізнес  /  LogOn: Police Recruit AI to Analyze Police Body-Camera Footage


місце для вашої реклами!
9 Aug

LogOn: Police Recruit AI to Analyze Police Body-Camera Footage

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

U.S. police reform advocates have long argued that police-worn body cameras will help reduce officers’ excessive use of force and work to build public trust. But the millions of hours of footage that so-called “body cams” generate are difficult for police supervisors to monitor. As Shelley Schlender explains, artificial intelligence may help.

your ads here

реагуйте: