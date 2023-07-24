КУПУЙ!

In the Shadow of Giants, Mongolian Girls Learn to Code

A class that teaches teenage girls how to code – or write instructions for computers – is drawing lots of interest in Mongolia. For VOA, Graham Kanwit and Elizabeth Lee have the story about a program that prepares them for jobs in technology. Camera: Sam Paakkonen

