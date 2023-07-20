КУПУЙ!

Former Mombasa Dentist Develops App to Tackle Garbage Along Kenyan Coast

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Former Mombasa Dentist Develops App to Tackle Garbage Along Kenyan Coast


місце для вашої реклами!
20 Jul

Former Mombasa Dentist Develops App to Tackle Garbage Along Kenyan Coast

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Tayba Hatimy studied and practiced dentistry for seven years before she realized her real passion was caring for the environment. Since then, she has founded a garbage collection app that helps people in Mombasa, Kenya reduce garbage along the coast. Saida Swaleh has the story. (Camera: Moses Baya )

your ads here

реагуйте: