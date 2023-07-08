КУПУЙ!

Combat Drone Operator Describes Their Many Uses

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Combat Drone Operator Describes Their Many Uses


місце для вашої реклами!
8 Jul

Combat Drone Operator Describes Their Many Uses

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Ukraine has been using drones for reconnaissance and attacks since the start of Russia’18s invasion. But sometimes combat drone operators use them to save civilians — or even capture the enemy. Anna Kosstutschenko went to the Donbas region to find out more.
Camera: Pavel Suhodolskiy Produced by: Pavel Suhodolskiy

your ads here

реагуйте: