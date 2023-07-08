Combat Drone Operator Describes Their Many Uses

Ukraine has been using drones for reconnaissance and attacks since the start of Russia’18s invasion. But sometimes combat drone operators use them to save civilians — or even capture the enemy. Anna Kosstutschenko went to the Donbas region to find out more.
Camera: Pavel Suhodolskiy Produced by: Pavel Suhodolskiy
