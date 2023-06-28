White House Expanding Affordable High-Speed Internet Access

U.S. President Joe Biden says he wants to make sure that every American has access to high-speed internet. VOA’s Julie Taboh has our story about the United States’ more than $40 billion-dollar investment to expand the service. (Videographer: Adam Greenbaum; Produced by Julie Taboh, Adam Greenbaum)
…
U.S. President Joe Biden says he wants to make sure that every American has access to high-speed internet. VOA’s Julie Taboh has our story about the United States’ more than $40 billion-dollar investment to expand the service. (Videographer: Adam Greenbaum; Produced by Julie Taboh, Adam Greenbaum)