КУПУЙ!

Chinese EV Makers Make Progress in Bid to Dominate British Market

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Chinese EV Makers Make Progress in Bid to Dominate British Market


місце для вашої реклами!
16 Jun

Chinese EV Makers Make Progress in Bid to Dominate British Market

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Chinese manufacturers of electric vehicles are stepping up their push to dominate the European market. As Amy Guttman reports from London, they are making progress in Britain, where car shoppers are eager to buy the lower-cost electric cars that Chinese automakers are offering.

your ads here

реагуйте: