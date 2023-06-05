КУПУЙ!

App Offering Government Services to Ukrainians Expands Reach

5 Jun

App Offering Government Services to Ukrainians Expands Reach

In collaboration with the Ukrainian government, the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, has created an app that connects Ukrainians with their government so they can access public services — and use of the app’s code has expanded to different countries. Iryna Matviichuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

