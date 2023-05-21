КУПУЙ!

Iraq Rebuilding Efforts Get High-Tech Boost

21 May

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

It’s been more than a decade since the end of the Iraq War. Much of the country still bears the scars of the U.S.-led invasion. But Iraqis today are working to clean up their country, and some have turned to technology for help. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

