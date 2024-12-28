КУПУЙ!

Trump energy plans complicated by tariffs, global competition

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Trump energy plans complicated by tariffs, global competition


місце для вашої реклами!
28 Dec

Trump energy plans complicated by tariffs, global competition

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

A different approach to energy is at the center of President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to bring down the cost of living for Americans. But as VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Trump’s plans could be complicated by a complex global interdependence on oil and gas supplies.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading