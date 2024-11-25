World braces for impact as Trump revisits trade wars

Countries around the world are bracing for economic upheaval as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump threatens massive tariffs, especially on China. The uncertainty has left governments and businesses struggling with how to respond, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea. (Contributors: Paul Ndiho and Supakit Pattaratearanon)
