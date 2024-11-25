КУПУЙ!

World braces for impact as Trump revisits trade wars

Home  /  Бізнес  /  World braces for impact as Trump revisits trade wars


місце для вашої реклами!
25 Nov

World braces for impact as Trump revisits trade wars

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Countries around the world are bracing for economic upheaval as incoming U.S. President Donald Trump threatens massive tariffs, especially on China. The uncertainty has left governments and businesses struggling with how to respond, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea. (Contributors: Paul Ndiho and Supakit Pattaratearanon)

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading