КУПУЙ!

Foreign acquisition of US Steel faces cooler temperatures after presidential election

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Foreign acquisition of US Steel faces cooler temperatures after presidential election


місце для вашої реклами!
14 Nov

Foreign acquisition of US Steel faces cooler temperatures after presidential election

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Before the U.S. presidential election, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump opposed a Japanese company’s planned $14 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, a once-iconic pillar of America’s industrial age. With the election over, there are indications that the deal may go through. VOA Chief National Correspondent Steve Herman went to Braddock, Pennsylvania, to gauge local sentiment to the acquisition. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading