France charges Telegram boss over illegal content, prompting warnings from Russia 

30 Aug

30 Aug
Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The arrest in France last Saturday of Pavel Durov, the billionaire boss of the social media platform Telegram, is reverberating around the world as Russia urges France not to turn the investigation into ‘political persecution.’ Durov is under formal investigation over alleged illegal activities on Telegram, as Henry Ridgwell reports.

