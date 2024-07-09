КУПУЙ!

LogOn: Unfired earth blocks surpass modern building codes

Home  /  Бізнес  /  LogOn: Unfired earth blocks surpass modern building codes


місце для вашої реклами!
9 Jul

LogOn: Unfired earth blocks surpass modern building codes

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

 A new homebuilding method with ancient roots in adobe offers protection from wildfires, earthquakes, high winds and floods, while being climate friendly and sustainable. The secret ingredient: compressed earth blocks made from mud. Shelley Schlender has the story in this week’s episode of LogOn from Superior, Colorado.

your ads here

реагуйте:

Discover more from КУПУЙ!

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading