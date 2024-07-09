КУПУЙ!

Burkina Faso’s internally displaced scramble to make a living

9 Jul

Burkina Faso is home to many people internally displaced by years of insecurity and conflict. Most of them live in various towns across the country, and some are now trying to find jobs in the capital, Ouagadougou, or starting businesses. VOA’s Gildas Da has this report, narrated by Anthony LaBruto.

