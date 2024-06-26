КУПУЙ!

 A source of nutrients and anxiety: Egypt cuts back on longtime bread subsidies

Home  /  Бізнес  /   A source of nutrients and anxiety: Egypt cuts back on longtime bread subsidies


місце для вашої реклами!
26 Jun

 A source of nutrients and anxiety: Egypt cuts back on longtime bread subsidies

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

After more than three decades, Egypt has increased the fixed price of subsidized bread from 0.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.0010) a loaf to 0.20 Egyptian pounds ($0.0042). With record levels of inflation already straining the Egyptian people — the majority of whom rely upon the discounted dietary staple — Cairo-based photojournalist Hamada Elrasam turns his lens on bakeries and their customers amid the 300% price hike. Captions by Elle Kurancid.

your ads here

реагуйте: