South Africa’s first retrofitted electric minibus taxi exceeds expectations

2 Jun

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Minibus taxis are everywhere in South Africa, and all of them run on gasoline. But engineers at one university are hoping to change that as they are getting better-than-expected results from their all-electric minibus taxi. Vicky Stark has the story from Cape Town, South Africa.

