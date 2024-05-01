КУПУЙ!

Climate change set to cut average income by 19%, report warns

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Climate change set to cut average income by 19%, report warns


місце для вашої реклами!
1 May

Climate change set to cut average income by 19%, report warns

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The average income of people around the world will be cut by one-fifth because of climate change by the middle of the century, according to a new report by Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, published in the journal Nature. Henry Ridgwell has more.

your ads here

реагуйте: