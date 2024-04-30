КУПУЙ!

LogOn: Nigerian Artist Creates AI Fashion Show for Elderly

30 Apr

Images of African senior citizens walking a fashion runway created a buzz on social media, with AI-generated pictures challenging traditional depictions of elderly Africans. VOA’s Karina Choudhury has all the looks in this week’s episode of LogOn. Videographer: Samuel Okocha

