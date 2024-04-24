Generative AI threatens voter confidence in what’s real   

КУПУЙ!

24 Apr

Artificial intelligence surrounds U.S. political life, from fundraising to campaign advertising. Some lawmakers are looking to better police the use of generative content in this year’s presidential election as they say it threatens voter confidence in what is real. VOA correspondent Scott Stearns reports.

